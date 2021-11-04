Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Shares of BGFV stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.12. 520,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $720.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.57%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 158.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

