Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $36,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth $57,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $97,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $128,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $2,961,754 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIO stock opened at $779.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $507.22 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $771.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $697.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

