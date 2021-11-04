Birdchain (BIRD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $216,545.00

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $355,032.34 and $216,545.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Birdchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00242035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00096196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.