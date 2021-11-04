Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.75. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.73, with a volume of 64,482 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$304.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.67.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

