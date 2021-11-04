BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

BKCC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 596,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,358. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $318.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

BKCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

