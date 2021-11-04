BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.
BKCC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 596,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,358. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $318.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
BKCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
About BlackRock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.
