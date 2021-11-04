BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437,136 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.81% of Co-Diagnostics worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 487.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 533.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CODX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $247.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of -3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 65.33%. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

