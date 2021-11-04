BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 771,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 118,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 354,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLSD. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

CLSD stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $320.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

