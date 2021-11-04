BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Declares GBX 13 Dividend

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BRSC stock opened at GBX 2,010.05 ($26.26) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,100.13. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1,307.96 ($17.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,230.28 ($29.14). The firm has a market cap of £981.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.
