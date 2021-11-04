BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Declares GBX 13 Dividend

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BRSC stock opened at GBX 2,010.05 ($26.26) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,100.13. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1,307.96 ($17.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,230.28 ($29.14). The firm has a market cap of £981.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

