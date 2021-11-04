BlitzPredict Reaches Market Cap of $808,819.28 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $808,819.28 and $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPredict coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000737 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00027358 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00019404 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict Coin Profile

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

BlitzPredict Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

