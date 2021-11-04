Blocery Market Capitalization Achieves $12.93 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Blocery coin can now be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocery has a market cap of $12.93 million and $3.19 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blocery has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blocery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.85 or 0.00239079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00096737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blocery Coin Profile

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,472,220 coins. Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.