Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 294.93% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Several research firms have commented on BLMN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

