Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.27.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 294.93% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

