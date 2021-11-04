Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%.
OTCMKTS:BVHBB remained flat at $$27.25 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.96 million, a P/E ratio of 143.42 and a beta of 1.30.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile
