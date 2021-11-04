Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%.

OTCMKTS:BVHBB remained flat at $$27.25 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.96 million, a P/E ratio of 143.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

