BMO Capital Markets Cuts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

TORXF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.72. 77,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,649. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.27.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.