BMO Capital Markets Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $50.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $58.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

