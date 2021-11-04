BMO Capital Markets Increases Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to C$8.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SECYF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Secure Energy Services to a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

