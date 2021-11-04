BMO Capital Markets Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $150.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group stock opened at $152.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.96. Match Group has a 1-year low of $122.28 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.