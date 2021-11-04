BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of €55.00 ($64.71).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($72.94) to €63.00 ($74.12) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.96.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

