BOLT (BOLT) Price Tops $0.0091

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. BOLT has a market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $532,499.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.85 or 0.00239079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00096737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.