Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.14 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,437.01. 532,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,400.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2,306.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,701.09 and a 52-week high of $2,540.00. The company has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 242.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,597.45.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

