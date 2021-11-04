BoringDAO (BOR) Price Tops $310.16 on Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 68.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $34.67 million and approximately $134,235.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for about $310.16 or 0.00506325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00241802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00096684 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,765 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

