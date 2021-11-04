bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.00

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($10.24) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bpost SA/NV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.93 and a beta of 1.07.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.