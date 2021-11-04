Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,601 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,601 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTOL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Bristow Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,413,000 after purchasing an additional 201,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.53. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

