Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 110,800 B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

