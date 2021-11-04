Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USX. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3,741.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 726,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 273,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 211,832 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 834.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 199,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,196 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on USX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James began coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

USX opened at $8.41 on Thursday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $423.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.