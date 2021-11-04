Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 33,800 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Mistras Group worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 159,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MG stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $281.35 million, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 2.03. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $39,387.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 5,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,092.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

