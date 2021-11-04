Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

NYSE BFAM traded down $21.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.86. The stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,200. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 163.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,733 shares of company stock worth $3,450,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 238.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,362 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

