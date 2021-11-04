Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.
NYSE BFAM traded down $21.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.86. The stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,200. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 163.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,733 shares of company stock worth $3,450,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
