Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

Shares of NYSE:VTOL traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.90. 2,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Bristow Group has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53.

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bristow Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Bristow Group worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

