Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $536.89

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $536.89 and last traded at $536.53, with a volume of 4989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $528.05.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $223.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $502.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 50.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 168,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,761,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.5% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 21,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 15.9% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.