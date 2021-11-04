Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.37. 617,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.06 and its 200-day moving average is $167.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In other news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

