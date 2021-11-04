Brokerages Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Post $1.55 EPS

Analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.14. MicroStrategy posted earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $7.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.44.

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $9.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $801.04. 19,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,304. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $171.44 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $675.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.26.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $18,248,310 in the last ninety days. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,860,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

