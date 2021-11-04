Brokerages Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. Primis Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $4,569,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRST traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.74. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $383.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

