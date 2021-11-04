Brokerages Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after buying an additional 606,287 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,535,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $484.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.44. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

