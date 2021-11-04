Brokerages Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Post $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. SPX reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. SPX has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,748 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SPX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

