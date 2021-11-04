Brokerages Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.29 and the highest is $3.48. Waters reported earnings of $3.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $10.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $10.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.67.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $347.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.81. Waters has a 52-week low of $212.85 and a 52-week high of $428.22.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,260 shares of company stock worth $3,325,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $926,507,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waters by 23.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waters by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,256,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.