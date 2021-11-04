Brokerages Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to post $4.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $18.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $18.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $2,013,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,480,366 shares of company stock worth $116,266,057 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68,331 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 82,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.45. 5,475,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,055,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

