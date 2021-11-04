Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Billion

Analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce $7.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.83 billion and the highest is $8.19 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $24.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 billion to $24.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.41 billion to $44.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.16) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,124,000 after acquiring an additional 335,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,647,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,326,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

