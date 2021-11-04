Brokerages Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.87. Veeva Systems posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Shares of VEEV traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.29. 8,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,447. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 121.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.06 and a 200-day moving average of $302.00.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after buying an additional 345,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after buying an additional 301,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

