Brokerages Set Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Target Price at $43.83

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Avnet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

