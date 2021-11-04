Brokerages Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT at $176.29

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.29.

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $152.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.92 and its 200-day moving average is $154.46. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $116.93 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,942. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 39.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 155.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Freshpet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 18.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.