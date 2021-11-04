Brokerages Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Price Target at $21.60

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

KREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KREF opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 540.30, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.69. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

