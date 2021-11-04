Brokerages Set Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Target Price at $60.23

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE:VZ traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.85. 30,778,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,739,641. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.24%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,185 shares of company stock worth $952,794. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

