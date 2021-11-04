Brokers Issue Forecasts for CNA Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CNA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:CNA opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,387,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

