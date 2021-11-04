Brokers Offer Predictions for Monro, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Monro in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Monro has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,877,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,413,000 after buying an additional 107,489 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,057,000 after buying an additional 106,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,555,000 after buying an additional 104,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 993.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 88,033 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

