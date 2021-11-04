Brokers Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $23.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $24.03. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $218.13 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

