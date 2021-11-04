Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $49.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $49.43.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

