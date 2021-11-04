Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.49

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$61.49 and last traded at C$61.49, with a volume of 5329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.28.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

