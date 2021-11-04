Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Set at $70.00 by Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been given a $70.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.60. 7,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,670. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

