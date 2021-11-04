Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BIP traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 226,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,267. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 582.86%.

BIP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

