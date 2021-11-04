Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 943.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,355 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 239,238 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $60.26 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

